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Nanooks Suffer First Loss of the Season at Hawai’i Pacific
12 days ago
HONOLULU – The Nanooks men's basketball team fell to Hawai'i Pacific 74-58 on Friday evening, dropping to 2-1, 0-0 GNAC on the season. Both teams struggled from the floor early, with the Nanooks starting 1-13 and the Sharks going 2-10. The Sharks took a 7-5 lead at 16:47, and neither team would score again until the 12:24 mark when Kellen Jedlicka drained Alaska's first three of the ballgame. Javares Reid followed with a layup off an HPU turnover to make it 10-7 Alaska. After that, both sides went cold again, not scoring for nearly three minutes until James Bodily knocked down a fadeaway jumper to extend the Nanooks' lead to five. HPU eventually ended a 9:15 scoreless drought with a three and tied the game at 12 with a layup before a Joel Amaro layup and James Bodily corner three on consecutive possessions put Alaska back in front by five. However, HPU countered with a 6-0 run to take the lead with 5:24 left in the half. Bodily connected on another three to briefly give the Nanooks their lead back, but HPU followed by kicking off an 11-0 run to pull ahead 29-20. Tyriq Luke ended Alaska's scoring drought with a jumper, but the Nanooks entered the halftime break trailing 29-23.