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Eastern Student Government appoints two members to university AI task force
By Tiktok,12 days ago
Eastern Illinois University’s Student Government Association appointed two of its members to a university task force focused on artificial intelligence at its meeting Wednesday. Student Body President Mason Tegeler and Executive Vice President Sam Erwin were appointed to the AI, Pedagogy and Classroom Engagement Task Force to address student...