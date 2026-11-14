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High school football scores: Major upsets headline USA TODAY Sports Super 25 Week 14
By Ehsan Kassim, USA TODAY,2 days ago
The opening week of the Florida high school sports playoffs did not disappoint. With many states across the country beginning their 2026 postseason this week, the Sunshine State might have stolen the stage with a major upset. Lakeland (FL) pulled off a major upset win over USA TODAY Sports Super 25 No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL) 27-24 in overtime of FHSAA Open Division pool play on Friday, Nov. 13.