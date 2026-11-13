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From Leave It to Beaver to Suburban Dreams and the Late, Unlikely Start of Beth Yarnelle Edwards
By CEO Weekly Contributor,11 days ago
Beth Yarnelle Edwards grew up a few houses away from the most famous suburban boy in America. Jerry Mathers, who played the title role in Leave It to Beaver, was a neighbour in the San Fernando Valley, then the fastest-growing suburb in the country. On television, the Cleaver family lived in a spotless house where every problem resolved itself within half an hour. Down the street, Edwards could see that real suburban life was messier. The distance between the picture and the place stayed with her, although it would take her more than three decades to do anything about it.