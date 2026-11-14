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Legal Notices Week of Nov 12, 2026
By WebEditor,13 days ago
Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Robert Benson and wife, Minnie J. Benson, to United States of America acting through the Rural Housing Service or successor agency, United States Department of Agriculture, on November 7, 2006, said mortgage being recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Hale County, Alabama, on November 8, 2006 at Book Mtg 348, at Page 275. United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, United States Department of Agriculture, the current holder, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Hale County Courthouse, in Greensboro, Alabama, on December 18, 2026, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate, situated in Hale County, Alabama, to-wit:
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