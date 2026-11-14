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A SCENE IN RETROSPECT: My Bloody Valentine – “Loveless”
By Dominik Böhmer,13 days ago
Release date: November 4, 1991 | Creation Records | Facebook | Instagram | Website. History is full of troubled visionaries struggling to translate their ideas into the limits of our shared reality. Kevin Shields might be one of the more infamous examples in rock music, turning his manic obsession into a nigh-bankrupted record label – and one of the most enduring, influential, and downright ingenius guitar records ever concocted. My Bloody Valentine rewrote the book with Loveless, which remains legendary even 35 years after its release.