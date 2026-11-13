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Reyna García Ramos Contributes to Final Installment of UC Berkeley Executive Leadership Academy Book Trilogy
9 days ago
Reyna G. García Ramos, professor of education and chair of the Master of Arts in Teaching programs at Pepperdine University’s Graduate School of Education and Psychology, contributed to the third and final installment of a book trilogy from UC Berkeley’s Executive Leadership Academy. Offered through the university’s Center for Studies in Higher Education, the academy prepares higher education administrators for executive leadership roles.