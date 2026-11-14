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Four-Year-Old Antuan Is First Through the Door at Linden's New Winfield Park Preschool
By Javier Reyes,13 days ago
A four-year-old named Antuan stepped off the Villani school bus at 8 a.m. and became the first student to walk into Linden's newest school building, a five-classroom facility in Winfield Park where construction work and final approvals were still underway. Principal Frank Minniti met him at the door and walked him into the newly renovated building and into Mrs. Rodriguez's classroom, marking the long-awaited opening of the Dr. Rocco G. Tomazic Preschool Academy.
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