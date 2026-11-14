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St. James man sentenced to 15 years in prison for possessing child pornography
By Leslie Taylor,2 days ago
A Phelps County man once facing 15 charges related to child pornography is sentenced to prison. Raymond Scott, 34, of St. James, was arrested in March after the Missouri Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force contacted the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, asking them to investigate allegations made by Google, Microsoft, and KIK that an account user was uploading and distributing suspected child pornography. According to court documents, at least one of the victims appeared to be as young as three years old.