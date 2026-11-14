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North Carolina College Football Scores Today: Live Updates & Final Scores For Nov. 14
By Eric Lusk,2 days ago
This page tracks North Carolina college football scores today for all 20 games being played on Saturday, Nov. 14 involving programs from across the Old North State. North Carolina College Football Games Today guide for individual game details, kickoff time and TV/streaming information. 👉 Fayetteville State 31, Virginia State 29...
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