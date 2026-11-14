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Walden Grove gets revenge against Eastmark, spot in the 4A quarterfinals
By James Kelley,2 days ago
Walden Grove football exorcised some demons on Friday night in the second round of the 4A state tournament. After the Red Wolves blew a 22-point fourth quarter lead to Phoenix Northwest Christian in the first round of the state tournament last season and lost to Mesa Eastmark 26-23 on Sept. 4 at home, No. 6 Walden Grove came back to knock out Eastmark 24-21 on Friday.
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