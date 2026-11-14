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Wales stuns All Blacks 35-28 for the first time in 73 years
By Joe Giddens - PA,2 days ago
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales shocked New Zealand 35-28 for its first victory over the All Blacks in 73 years in a pulsating Nations Championship rugby match on Saturday. Wales set the tone with a second-minute try by Tomos Williams and never trailed, but had to survive waves of attacks for the last, tense 27 minutes to preserve the seven-point lead.