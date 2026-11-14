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Pei Wei Turns Up the Heat With New Chili Crisp Steak & Shrimp Noodles
By Editor Picks,13 days ago
Chili crisp is no longer a niche condiment hiding on the back shelf of your favorite Asian grocer — it's a full-blown flavor movement, and fast-casual chains are racing to put it front and center. The latest to turn up the heat: Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, which is rolling out a limited-time Chili Crisp Steak & Shrimp Noodles entrée just in time for the holiday season.