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OSU President's Plan Could Fold Tulsa Community College Into One System
By Tara Culpepper,13 days ago
N. Greenwood Ave. — Site Of Proposed Expanded Degree Pathway. The central question in OSU President Jim Hess’s Tulsa proposal is whether closer coordination between OSU-Tulsa and Tulsa Community College could help more students complete bachelor’s degrees without changing TCC’s local role. Hess has described a shared admissions entry point, governance and instruction for students attending either OSU-Tulsa or a renamed OSU Tulsa Community College. The proposal has prompted concern at the state’s largest community college system.