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OU-Tulsa doesn’t plan to offer lower-division classes or alter its TCC relationship
By Ginnie Graham,11 days ago
The maneuvering in Tulsa’s higher education landscape to capture more undergraduate students hasn’t changed the strategy for the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa, says the administrator responsible for the campus. Vice President Susan Bynum gave an update about the university’s projects at a Tulsa Press Club Community Conversations event Friday....