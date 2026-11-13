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Demons set for quick trip to Little Rock
By Jason Pugh, Associate AD for Media Relations,9 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Northwestern State men's basketball team's second road trip of the season will be of a much shorter duration than its first. The Demons head to Little Rock on Saturday for a 7 p.m. tipoff that will mark the first meeting between the teams in more than 15 years. The game, which will air on ESPN+, also marks one of just two one-game road trips for Northwestern this season.