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Chiefs-Falcons: 5 Things to Watch in Week 10 matchup
By Caleb James,2 days ago
Here are the focus points for Kansas City’s matchup with Atlanta. It’s hard to believe Week 10 is here already, but time flies in the NFL! The Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) will play the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) on the road this week in an interconference duel. The game kicks off at noon Arrowhead time from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and will be broadcast on CBS.