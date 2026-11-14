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Multiple fire departments respond to Nutter Fort structure fire
By WDTV News Staff,2 days ago
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire on Buckhannon Pike early Saturday morning. The Harrison-Taylor 911 log reported that at approximately 12:09 a.m. crews from Nutter Fort, Stonewood, Bridgeport, Spelter and Clarksburg arrived on scene to a two-story structure fire behind the Walgreens. Buckhannon Pike was shut down at the Go Mart due to the fire.