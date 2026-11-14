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'College GameDay' will travel to MetLife Stadium for the historic 127th Army-Navy game presented by USAA, marking 10th all-time visit to 'America's Game'
2 days ago
'College GameDay' will travel to MetLife Stadium for the historic 127th Army-Navy game presented by USAA, marking 10th all-time visit to 'America's Game'. o College GameDay's second visit to MetLife Stadium for the Army-Navy game, its 10th all-time appearance at 'America's Game'. o Two-hour live show will air Saturday, Dec....