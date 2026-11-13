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Philippines qualifies for world men’s curling championship for first time
By Sportsnet Staff via Sportsnet.ca,,11 days ago
Winter isn't a thing in the Philippines, but that hasn't stopped some ambitious men from helping the country make curling history. A Filipino squad, featuring three players from Switzerland and one from Canada with ties to the country, is going to the world men's curling championship for the first time after qualifying this week in Scotland. The Philippines won one of six berths at the event after falling to Denmark in the bronze-medal match. The result means Switzerland brothers Marc Pfister (the skip) and Enrico Pfister (second), Swiss third Christian Haller and lead Pedro Malvar of Markham, Ont. will represent...