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Garage complete loss in Lafayette fire
By Hannah Hageman,2 days ago
A garage is a total loss following a fire in Lafayette Friday evening. According to the Lafayette Volunteer Fire Department, it happened in the 200 block of White Street and firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. where the fire was close to a residential structure. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the residences, with one home only sustaining heat damage to the vinyl siding.