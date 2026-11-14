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Cowboys Give Intriguing Update on $33 Million Star’s Injury
By Sean Deveney,2 days ago
One of the mysteries of the Dallas Cowboys defense here in the 2026 NFL season is what, exactly, the unit might look like if it was healthy and actually had some time to work together. As things stand–and throughout the season–the defense had had to cope with injuries at every level. On the front, Malachi Lawrence is currently on the injured reserve and Donovan Ezeiruaku is listed as out with an ankle injury. At linebacker, the Cowboys have seen DeMarvion Overshown out with a hamstring problem, and slated to return this week, as well as losing Dee Winters for two weeks before he returned. The cornerback room is currently shot through, with both DaRon Bland and Joey Porter Jr., who should be the starters, questionable because of ankle problems. And no unit has been knocked down as thoroughly as the safety group, where the team’s biggest free agent signing, Jalen Thompson, has been out on IR since hurting him hamstring in Week 3.