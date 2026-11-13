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Is the Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese at ABC Commissary Still a Reliable Option
By Jon Self,8 days ago
We tried the old-reliable quick-service entree, the Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich, at ABC Commissary and provide a verdict on taste, value, and seating. ABC Commissary in Disney’s Hollywood Studios has one of the bigger indoor, air-conditioned dining rooms of any quick-service spot at Walt Disney World. So imagine our surprise when we still struggled to find a table on a weekday mid-afternoon visit. Once we did sit down, though, we put a popular menu item to the test: the Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese Sandwich ($12.79). This is a longtime cult favorite here. How did it hold up?