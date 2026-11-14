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ICCSD Director Jennifer Horn-Frasier leaves Financial Oversight Committee, citing threats and personal attacks
By KCRG Staff,2 days ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City school board member Jennifer Horn-Frasier is stepping down from her role with the district’s Financial Oversight Committee. In a post to social media, Horn-Frasier said she volunteered to join the committee but has now decided to step away because of controversy. “But...
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