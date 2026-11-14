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No. 10 Louisville hopes to shake off rust against Memphis
2 days ago
Louisville goes on the road Sunday for its toughest test of the season so far when the No. 10 Cardinals renew their rivalry with Memphis. It will be the first game in eight days for the Cardinals (2-0). Last Saturday, they blew out Morehead State 107-57. Coach Pat Kelsey’s squad enjoyed a 40-2 run to start the second half, including scoring 33 straight points in 11 minutes. That ranks as the fifth-longest run in a game between two Division I schools.