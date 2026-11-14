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Oakdale Man, 34, Dies in Hit-and-Run, Police Hunt Gold SUV Seen Fleeing
By Sarah Hernandez,2 days ago
A Dutch Bros Coffee crew on North Yosemite Avenue found a man unresponsive outside their shop early Friday morning, and by the time officers arrived, he was dead. Oakdale police say the 34-year-old resident had actually been killed hours earlier, the victim of a hit-and-run they believe happened the night before near the Dutch Bros Coffee shop on North Yosemite Avenue — and the driver never stopped.
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