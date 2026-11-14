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FAA ground stop live updates: 'Zero evidence of anything nefarious,' FAA head says
By Ivan Pereira,2 days ago
The administrator said the ground stop was the result of equipment failure. ByIvan Pereira, Ayesha Ali, Clara McMichael, Sam Sweeney, Meredith Deliso, Jon Haworth, and Nadine El-Bawab. Last Updated: November 14, 2026, 2:21 PM EST. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a rare nationwide ground stop for all airports Friday --...