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AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:32 a.m. EST
2 days ago
NFL teams with German mascots named Leo, Wolfgang and Fritz wooing fans in Munich. MUNICH (AP) — NFL teams are using mascot diplomacy to win over international fans, and several teams have created German versions of their fun and furry characters with names like Wolfgang, Fritz and Leo. The funsters are welcome additions in Germany, where fans are accustomed to the mascots of Bundesliga soccer clubs. Germany is the most sought-after country among NFL teams, 11 of which have league-granted marketing rights in the country. That’s the most in the NFL’s global markets program. Several of the mascots are in Munich this weekend as all 11 teams with German rights are holding fan-related events. The Detroit Lions play the New England Patriots on Sunday.