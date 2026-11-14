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Get into Christmas at MWCA with storybook journal making with Ann Mann
By Sharon Swanepoel,2 days ago
Give a childhood favorite a new lease on life in this hands-on creative workshop at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts. Participants will transform a classic Little Golden Book into a personalized journal, adding colorful papers and dividers while learning techniques they can use to make more journals at home. No previous experience is necessary, and all supplies are provided.
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