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Everflow’s Michael Cole on Telehealth, GLP-1s and Affiliate Payouts
By Michael McNerney, Publisher, Martech Record,10 days ago
In his fourth conversation with Martech Record, Everflow CMO Michael Cole points to telehealth, and GLP-1 weight-loss programs in particular, as the clearest lesson in how affiliate programs scale. Average affiliate payouts in telehealth rose 87% between January and October 2026, and a competitive starting payout for a single GLP-1 subscription has gone from about $200 to $450–$500. With compounded GLP-1s now selling for around $99 a month, brands are roughly $350 in the hole on day one. Cole says the only way to pay at that level is to know true lifetime value: track every step of the patient journey (intake, telehealth consult, doctor approval, first subscription, monthly renewals, coaching and other upsells), tie each event back to the partner and placement that drove it, and cut the sources whose customers cancel right away. Drawing on the $360 million Everflow customers paid telehealth affiliates this year, he argues that the best affiliates are the ones already promoting your competitors, that payouts should land as close to the conversion as possible, and that affiliate should be among the last channels a brand scales, once its funnel is proven.