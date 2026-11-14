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Eagles See Improvements as Lamb, Massey and Both Cross Country Teams Excel at Regionals
By Brad Laux, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations,12 days ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. — Behind the performances of its usual standouts, the Morehead State men's and women's cross country teams capped off their seasons with a host of successes on Friday at the NCAA Southeast Region Championships on the Roger Milliken Research Park course in Spartanburg, S.C. Leading the way...
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