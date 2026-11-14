undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
College Game Day Open Thread
By ThadMattasagoblin,13 days ago
College Game Day is in Boise for Oregon State versus Boise State. I think that horse must have kicked him in the head. Utah is going down tonight. Reporting from Tucson ... I hope so, for two reasons: (1) because more chaos in college football is going to be fun**; and (2) Arizona football normally isn't very good, but they have a chance to make a signature season with a win, so "Go Wildcats!"