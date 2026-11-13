undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Reacts: Big Ten Panic
By hythloday1,11 days ago
Oregon’s conference opponents are not having a good time:. Whittingham was meant to stabilize a chaotic program and may wind up lasting for less time in Ann Arbor than the last head coach, who was led away in handcuffs. Michigan has a 23% chance to win in Autzen according to the implied odds at FanDuel, which puts the game at 24-14 for Oregon. That would be quite an offensive bounceback for having fired OC Jason Beck, since they’ve managed 6 points in each of their last two home games, against competent defenses.