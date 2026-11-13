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Rita Moreno Invites Travelers to Experience Puerto Rico’s Holiday Traditions in Discover Puerto Rico’s New Campaign
By Tim Cotroneo,8 days ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, November 12, 2026 – Discover Puerto Rico today launched “Parranda Mode: ON,” a new holiday campaign starring the voice of the award-winning Puerto Rican actress and singer Rita Moreno, inviting travelers to experience how the Island celebrates one of the world’s longest holiday seasons through music, traditional flavors, and cultural celebrations.