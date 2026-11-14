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Latest Results: Justin Mumford (1:06:37), Marie Fazio (1:25:21) Win Half Marathon At 2026 New Orleans Marathon
By Ato Stephens,2 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — Runners raced through the historic streets of Louisiana’s cultural hub in the Half Marathon race at the 2026 New Orleans Marathon on Saturday morning (14), as the annual endurance event drew top regional, national, and international competitors. The following are the top times across the men’s and women’s divisions.