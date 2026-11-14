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The 2026 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon Results: Nickolas Scudder and Ann Steber Take Wins
By World Track,2 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Nov. 14) — Nickolas Scudder and Ann Steber won the marathon titles Saturday at the 2026 Novant Health Charlotte Marathon, leading a record field through Uptown Charlotte and the city’s surrounding neighborhoods. Scudder finished the 26.2-mile course in a chip time of 2:23:32. Steber finished in 2:58:58 to win the women’s division and become the only woman in the field to break 2:59 on the day.