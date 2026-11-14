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Larson's 19 Points Enough to Give Mavs Their First Win of the DeWeese Era
12 days ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo.- In a topsy-turvy game, the Colorado Mesa University men's basketball team came away with the victory in their home and season opener against St. Edwards 64-60. This was the second game of the D2 Conference Challenge, with the first one between Colorado Christian and Dallas Baptist finishing in favor of the #5 ranked Patriots 86-80.