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A 3-Million-Year-Old Fossil Is Turning the Story of Human Evolution Upside Down
By Free University of Brussels,2 days ago
Nearly 3 million years after the Taung Child lived, its fossil is challenging long-held assumptions about humanity’s origins, suggesting our ancient family tree was far more diverse than scientists once believed. A century ago, a child’s fossil helped establish Africa as the birthplace of humanity. Now, that same discovery...