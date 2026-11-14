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FAA’s Aging Copper Network Overloaded, Grounding Flights Nationwide — Was A Technology Upgrade The Trigger?
2 days ago
DETROIT — A nationwide Federal Aviation Administration communications failure that grounded departing flights at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and across the United States Friday has raised questions about whether aging telecommunications equipment, software upgrades or recently deployed technology contributed to the shutdown. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed overloaded switches and...