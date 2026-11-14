undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Penn State-Minnesota: Are we Getting Snow?
By Joe Smeltzer,2 days ago
Penn State plays Minnesota tonight, and we might be getting a snow game. As of 10:30 Saturday morning, AccuWeather projected traces of snow at 8 p.m. Ok, so it won’t be how it was in East Lansing five years ago, when Penn State’s white jerseys blended in with the weather. It also won’t be line the Penn State-Michigan game in Beaver Stadium in 1995, when fans shoveled snow out of the stands the day before the game, or the 2024 College Football Playoff game against SMU, which was similar. But, what the heck. Snow is snow.