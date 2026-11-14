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“Whilst” by Artist Pat Perry
By Staff,12 days ago
A new solo exhibition from Detroit-based artist Pat Perry. “Whilst” is a collection of tangentially related works varying in style and subject that evoke the feeling of time passing and history unfolding while your everyday life carries on. During the creation of the series, Perry turned to the writings of William H. Glass, Susan Sontag, and Anne Carson, reflecting on the existential conflict of acknowledging global strife while existing in the mundane and the wonder of small moments. “Whilst” is on display at Hashimoto Contemporary in New York City from November 14 to December 5th. Perry’s Liminal Bingo Group Photo Project will also be on view in conjunction with the exhibition. Liminal Bingo (which we posted about here back in May) was a 25-square photo hunt launched by Perry which features over 60 photographers: