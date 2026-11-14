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Study Re-estimates PFAS in Water by Accounting for Below-Limit Tests
By Sofia Vasquez,2 days ago
The study uses a statistical model to estimate how summaries of PFAS monitoring data change when results below laboratory reporting limits are not treated as zero. Those estimates are not direct measurements of below-limit concentrations and do not establish regulatory compliance or whether any particular result poses a health risk, according to the study in Cell Reports Sustainability.