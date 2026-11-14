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17 Equestrian Units Selected for 2027 Rose Parade
By Staff,13 days ago
The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has announced 17 equestrian units selected to ride in the 138th Rose Parade, whose 2027 theme is ‘Welcome.’. The lineup includes cavalry formations, mounted law enforcement, charro teams, rodeo performers and drill teams. The groups will travel along the parade’s 5½-mile route on New Year’s Day, alongside floral floats, marching bands and other entertainment.
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