undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Latest On Ketel Marte
By Mark Polishuk,2 days ago
Diamondbacks officials met with Ketel Marte’s agent Charisse Espinosa-Dash during the GM Meetings this week, but the D’Backs “but did not seem to come away with a clear idea about what teams to which Marte would be willing to approve a deal,” the Arizona Republic’s Nick Piecoro writes. Marte has full no-trade protection as a 10-and-5 player, so even though he is one of the offseason’s most prominent trade candidates, the possibility exists that Marte will remain in Arizona simply because he isn’t interested in changing teams.