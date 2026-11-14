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David Bowie and Gnosticism: M. David Litwa Explains
12 days ago
David Bowie Was Fascinated by Gnosticism. So, What Is It? With Dr. M. David Litwa. David Bowie had a longstanding interest in Gnosticism and related religious and esoteric ideas, including the Gospel of Thomas. But what exactly is Gnosticism, and what do the ideas associated with it mean? I explore those questions with Dr. M. David Litwa, a scholar of ancient Mediterranean religions and early Christianity.