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The Only Known Surviving Fairey Gordon Is Available for Acquisition in New Zealand
By Kapil Kajal,2 days ago
New Zealand restoration firm Aviationz Ltd is inviting inquiries from collectors, museums, and heritage groups worldwide about the only known surviving Fairey Gordon biplane. The aircraft dates back to the 1930s and once served with the Royal Air Force (RAF) before becoming a training aircraft for the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF). The aircraft, identified as K2759 / NZ629, is the last remaining example of its type. Its history includes overseas service with the RAF, wartime training in New Zealand, and a crash in the Southern Alps in April 1940. Both people on board survived the crash, but the plane remained in the remote area for decades before being recovered. Today, it is displayed as a static restoration and is not for sale as an airworthy aircraft. The Fairey Gordon was a British military aircraft developed in the late 1920s. It entered service with the RAF and Fleet Air Arm in 1932 for communications and reconnaissance duties. It was powered by a 525hp Armstrong Siddeley Jaguar IIa radial engine. The two-seat biplane had a wingspan of 13.94 meters (46 feet) and a length of 11.18 meters (36 feet). Aviation historian Philip Jarrett noted that the Prince of Wales, who later became King Edward VIII, chose the Gordon, showing its significance in British military aviation during the interwar period.