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North Hollywood Exec Shot Dead With Emmys, Gold Bars Left Untouched, Killer Still Free 12 Years Later
By Gabriela Martinez,2 days ago
Chris Donoyan was found shot to death inside his locked North Hollywood apartment, valuables including Emmy awards, a Rolex, a guitar, $20,000 in cash and gold bars scattered around him untouched. Twelve years later, nobody has ever been arrested, and detectives say they still have no idea who pulled the trigger.
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