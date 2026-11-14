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CMLL Viernes Espectacular Results 11.13.26: Yota Tsuji Attacks Mistico, Bandido Wrestles Before AEW Full Gear
By Jeffrey Harris,2 days ago
CMLL Viernes Espectacular returned to the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico last night (Nov. 13). During the event, reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion Yota Tsuji made a surprise appearance, confronting his upcoming Lucha Kingdom opponent, Mistico. Elsewhere, AEW World Trios Champion and ROH World Champion Bandido was in action, wrestling...