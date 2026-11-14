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LEGO Botanicals Mystery Mini Puzzles Coming February 2027!
By Greg,13 days ago
The LEGO Botanicals range is set to expand next year with four new Mystery Mini Puzzles!. As the popularity grows for LEGO Botanicals, next year will see more collectable-themed offerings, alongside the smaller Spring Collection sets, a selection of Stationary items, and of course rumours of child-friendly sets. These LEGO Botanicals Mystery Mini Puzzles bring ‘blind box‘ to the world of jigsaw puzzles. Each 126 piece puzzle features artwork inspired by various LEGO Botanicals flowers and plants, with a watercolour appearance. There will be 6 to collect in total, with a February release, just in time for Spring.