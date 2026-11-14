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Grand Balcon Nord Hike: Plan de l’Aiguille to Montenvers Guide
By Hayden,13 days ago
The Grand Balcon Nord hike is one of the most popular hiking trails in Chamonix, taking you along the mountainside beneath the towering peaks of the Mont Blanc massif before finishing at Montenvers and the famous Mer de Glace glacier. It’s a beautiful hike with incredible scenery, and one of the easiest ways to combine a mountain trail with some of Chamonix’s most iconic attractions.